Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan discuss laying fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian bed

Representatives of “Turkmentelekom” Public Telecommunication Company and LLC “AzerTelecom” held online talks on issues relating to the joint construction, ownership and use of the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) along the Caspian Sea bed.

The sides noted that the implementation of this project would help connect the cities of Turkmenbashi and Siyazan and strengthen the Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation in enhancing telecommunications between Asia and Europe. The Turkmen side already prepared proposals for the implementation of this project and sent them to the Azerbaijani side for consideration and reaching an agreement on economic, technical and other aspects of the project.

The sides discussed in detail issues relating to attraction of investments in telecommunications, as well as terms and conditions for the joint construction, operation, maintenance and protection of FOCL.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020