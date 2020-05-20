Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Russia discuss development of bilateral trade

The Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Russia held online talks to discuss export potential of the textile industries of the two countries, imports of goods and interaction through commodity exchanges. The heads and representatives of the Ministry of Textile Industry and the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan also participated in the online talks.

It was noted at the talks that Russia, being one of the main trade partners of Turkmenistan, is interested in purchasing Turkmen textile products. This process is facilitated by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, acting as the main regulator of export-import operations in the country. In this regard, the sides discussed a number of measures to diversify mutually beneficial partnerships in the field of trade in textile products.

