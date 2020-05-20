Turkmenistan participates in 73rd World Health Assembly

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic was the central theme of the 73rd World Health Assembly which was held through a video conference. Representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva participated in the video conference.

The development and adoption by Turkmenistan of the preparedness and response plan and rapid response measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus into the country was cited as a good example during the online meeting.

Stressing the importance of broad international cooperation, the participants noted the importance of close cooperation to combat dangerous infections such as coronavirus.

