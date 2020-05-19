Ashgabat Botanical Garden reopens to public

The Ashgabat Botanical Garden reopened to the public after many months of major renovation. The opening ceremony was timed to Day of Ashgabat, marked on May 25.

As before, the oldest public park of Ashgabat will remain the center of scientific and practical work on introduction and acclimatization of plants and a favorite vacation place for residents and guests of the capital city.

In the course of the renovation, internal facilities were upgraded, infrastructure was re-designed and a pool for aquatic plants was redecorated. Plants were planted in a certain order, and they are now permeable to the sun. "Green" residents have been grouped according to their place of origin and species membership.

The Ashgabat Botanical Garden is compactly located in a small area adjacent to the Agricultural University. Some 12 hectares are occupied by the arboretum, featuring individual specimens of the world flora planted before 1981.

It is noteworthy that the reopening ceremony was attended by the veterans of the Turkmen biological science and scientists who were at the origin of the development and growth of the garden. They highly rated the upgrading of the scientific plantings and creation of amenities for both garden workers and visitors. As was emphasized by the organizers, a schedule of visits by public will be set soon. The time for public visits will be free from scientific and practical work and convenient for residents and guests of Ashgabat.

