Turkmenistan celebrates Day of Constitution and National Flag

Day of Constitution and National Flag was celebrated on a large scale in Turkmenistan. Festive events started in Ashgabat with a flower-laying ceremony at the Constitution Monument.

The flower-laying ceremony was attended by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, members of the government, leaders of the Mejlis (parliament), Ashgabat city administration, political parties and public associations, workers of culture and journalists.

The celebration continued in the square where the main flag of Turkmenistan is flown on the 133-meter high pole. In an official ceremony, the President of Turkmenistan laid flowers at the foot of the flagpole. He was followed by the ceremony participants.

A festive concert was given at the Song and Music Center "Ashgabat" in celebration of Day of Constitution and National Flag of Turkmenistan. Festivities in honor of the double holiday were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020