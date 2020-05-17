Conference on Day of Constitution and National Flag of Turkmenistan held in Ashgabat

The Center of Public Associations hosted a conference dedicated to Day of Constitution and National Flag of Turkmenistan, marked on May 18. The forum was organized by the Mejlis (parliament) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. It brought together members of the government, parliamentarians, representatives of political parties and public associations, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, journalists and students of the higher education establishments.

Speakers at the conference stressed that Turkmenistan's independence and the key vectors of development of the Turkmen state and society were enshrined in the Constitution, which was adopted 28 years ago.

The conference participants paid much attention to issues relating to the implementation of the country's foreign policy strategy. It was emphasized that the principles of peaceful coexistence, good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation set out in the Constitution of Turkmenistan serve as the foundation of the Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

Speakers at the conference also emphasized the importance of the National Flag of Turkmenistan as a symbol of the country's independence. It was noted that the Turkmen flag embodies the basic principles of the policy of peacefulness, good neighborliness and international cooperation pursued by neutral Turkmenistan.

