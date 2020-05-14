International photo exhibition and conference marking 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality held in Ashgabat

The International Photo Exhibition and Conference titled “Turkmenistan - Homeland of Neutrality” was held in Ashgabat. The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition opening ceremony brought together famous artists, representatives of public associations, mass media and students of the higher education establishments.

The exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality featured the works by Turkmen and foreign photo artists. It once again reminded people of the importance of safeguarding peace and harmony on the planet that is one for all. An official ceremony of presenting the photo exhibition participants with prizes and valuable gifts was held as part of the exhibition.

The photo exhibition was followed by a video conference in the second half of the day. The conference participants included representatives of Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, India, China, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and other countries.

The conference participants noted that Turkmenistan’s concrete actions demonstrate that the principles of neutrality, peacefulness and good neighborliness remain the basis of its foreign policy.

