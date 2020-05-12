Prevention of violent extremism and counter terrorism discussed in Ashgabat

A draft Action Plan for implementation of Turkmenistan's National Strategy on prevention of violent extremism and counter terrorism for 2020-2024 was discussed in Ashgabat. The discussion brought together heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Finance and Economics of Turkmenistan, law enforcement agencies, the Institute of State, Law and Democracy, as well as UN agencies accredited in Ashgabat.

As was noted at the discussion, the National Strategy is based on the basic principles set forth in the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, as well as the recommendations of the Executive Directorate of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Noting that Turkmenistan was the first country in Central Asia to adopt a national strategy to combat modern challenges of our time, speakers emphasized Ashgabat's role in ensuring security and sustainable development in the region.

