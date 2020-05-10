President of Turkmenistan receives Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander Fomin.

The guest arrived in Turkmenistan with an honorary mission - to take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory and to hand over Battle Banner of the 748th Infantry Regiment of the 206th Infantry Division of the 2nd Ukrainian Front, in which the grandfather of the President of Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamed Annaev, fought, as well as a personal file of the front-line soldier.

Having conveyed congratulations on Victory Day from Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Fomin noted heroism and courage of soldiers of the 748th Infantry Regiment of the 206th Infantry Division. According to him, they received 250 commendations on behalf of the top military leadership and were awarded 2500 orders and medals in 1943-1944 alone.

Expressing confidence in the further strengthening of friendship and strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Russia, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed wishes of health, happiness and prosperity to Vladimir Putin and the entire fraternal Russian people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory.

