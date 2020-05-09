Immortal Regiment procession takes place in Ashgabat

The Immortal Regiment procession was held at the A.S.Pushkin Turkmen-Russian School in Ashgabat in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day.

School children carrying portraits of their relatives – grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and even great-great-grandfathers who participated in the Great Patriotic War – marched in solemn procession initiated by the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan. Speaking at the meeting before the start of procession, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan Konstantin Shlykov congratulated the war veterans, school teachers, parents and participants of the Immortal Regiment on the 75th anniversary of Victory Day.

The diplomat noted that inadmissibility of the repetition of horrors of the bloodies war in the history of mankind that ended 75 years ago was the main lesson learned by mankind in the World War II. The Minister-Counsellor also reminded the meeting participants that “it was this lesson that led to the establishment of the United Nations 75 years ago, within the framework of which Russia and neutral Turkmenistan successfully cooperate.”

