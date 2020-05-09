Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan holds briefing on health issues

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a briefing via videoconference on Turkmenistan’s international cooperation in healthcare.

Representatives of a number of Turkmenistan’s ministries and departments, foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Ashgabat, political scientists, heads of medical universities from Belarus, Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as representatives of local and foreign mass media participated in the online meeting.

As was noted during the briefing, Turkmenistan systematically works on upgrading the material and technical base of healthcare, introducing innovative methods and advanced technologies. Turkmenistan continues actively networking both with medical centers and big scientific and educational institutions of other countries.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan conducts large-scale work to prevent dangerous infectious diseases and new coronavirus infection COVID-19 in particular.

The online meeting participants noted the effectiveness of measures taken by Turkmenistan to improve healthcare and train highly qualified personnel. They also exchanged views on the prospects for international cooperation in healthcare.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020