Turkmenistan honors WWII veterans

World War II veterans and their wives as well as labor veterans who served on the home front during the war were decorated with the anniversary medal “On the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945” at an official ceremony in Ashgabat. Representatives of ministries and departments, socio-political organizations, cadets of the military school and military institute, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan attended the ceremony.

Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan Ata Serdarov addressed the WWII veterans with words of congratulation. He assured them that socio-political organizations would do everything to ensure that the memory of the military and labor feats of the defenders of the Fatherland lives on, and connection of generations remains strong. He emphasized that patriotic education will remain a priority for political parties and public associations of Turkmenistan.

