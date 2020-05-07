State News Agency of Turkmenistan and Belarusian Telegraph Agency sign Memorandum of Cooperation

The State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH) and the Republican Unitary Enterprise “Belarusian Telegraph Agency” (BelTA) signed through diplomatic channels a Memorandum of Cooperation in the area of exchange of news with the view of developing partnerships in exchanging information.

BelTA is the largest news agency of the Republic of Belarus with a century-old history, offering news in six languages ​​for the audience in 180 countries. The Belarusian Telegraph Agency is the principal source of official information and news of the country.

Under the Memorandum, the news agencies of Turkmenistan and Belarus intend to broaden cooperation in exchange of news, provide information support for official events held in the two countries and exchange journalists and photojournalists. The Memorandum also provides for holding joint forums and other events.

The TDH News Agency develops similar partnerships with the Azerbaijani State News Agency (AzerTaj), Trend International Agency, the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Pakistan), the National News Agency of Uzbekistan, Kazinform International News Agency and Russia Today Television Channel (Russia).

