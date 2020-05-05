President of Turkmenistan participates in Non-Aligned Movement online summit

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated in the online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on combating COVID-19.

The online forum discussed consolidation of efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has become a new and extremely serious challenge facing the entire international community.

Speaking at the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan thanked the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the initiative to discuss combating the coronavirus.

In his speech, the head of state touched on some aspects of this problem. He noted that an effective response to the pandemic requires collective actions of the entire international community. In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan proposed to develop and adopt a program document within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement that would provide for basic principles of joint work of NAM member states in the fight against epidemics, as well as a set of measures for their prevention and eradication.

In his speech, the Turkmen leader paid particular attention to relations between the Non-Aligned Movement and the World Health Organization (WHO). He noted the importance of ensuring the efficient ways of partnership between the Non-Aligned Movement and WHO in the current situation, primarily through the medical communities.

In conclusion, the Turkmen leader said that ensuring lasting peace and security remains a crucial prerequisite for achieving all the milestones and overcoming the current crisis. According to him, the Non-Aligned Movement member-states should declare their strong commitment to the peaceful resolution of all international disputes and conflicts.

