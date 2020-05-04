Turkmenistan delivers humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Turkmenistan delivered humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in compliance with the decree signed by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on April 30.

Leaders and representatives of Faryab province of the neighboring country welcomed the aid from the Turkmen people and expressed sincere gratitude to Turkmenistan for the comprehensive support and attention to the needs of the people of Afghanistan. The humanitarian aid consists of food products made in Turkmenistan.

Successfully implementing a policy of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan maintains friendly relations with all countries of the world and its immediate neighbors in particular. Actively participating in international processes aimed at maintaining peace, stability and security in the region, Turkmenistan makes an important contribution to the regional and international socio-economic integration of neighboring Afghanistan.

