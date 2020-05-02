“Turkmen Alabai” Association established in Turkmenistan

The Agricultural University of Turkmenistan hosted a founding meeting of “Turkmen Alabai” Association. The event brought together heads and representatives of a number of ministries, public associations, faculty of the agricultural university, dog experts and other specialists.

The meeting discussed organizational issues, including the establishment of the association, approval of its charter, election of the head of the association, members of the administration and audit commission. Speaking at the meeting, the participants noted that the newly established professional association would contribute to the development of the best traditions of the national school of dog breeding, Alabai breeding in a systemic manner, using the national selection methods and modern scientific achievements.

The meeting adopted documents on the establishment of “Turkmen Alabai” Association. Serdar Berdimuhamedov was nominated and unanimously elected the Head of the Association. Following the vote, the floor was given to the newly elected Head of the Association, who expressed appreciation for the confidence placed in him and shared his vision of the work of the new association, its goals and plans.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020