Turkmenistan joins two UN bodies

Turkmenistan has been elected as a member of two subsidiary bodies of the UN Economic and Social Council. According to the UN headquarters, Ashgabat has been elected to the UN Commission for Social Development for 2021-2025 and the UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development for 2021-2024.

Taking place in the year of the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, this event became another evidence of recognition by the international community of the effectiveness of Turkmenistan’s socio-economic policy.

Cooperation with the UN is one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy. In 2018, Turkmenistan was elected to the UN Economic and Social Council for 2019-2021. In 2019, Turkmenistan joined the Executive Council of the World Food Program (2020-2022), the UN Commission on Population and Development (2020-2024) and the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (2020-2023).

