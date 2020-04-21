Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan holds videoconference with delegation of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held talks by videoconference with the delegation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) led by the head of the Eurasian Division in the OECD Global Relations Secretariat, William Thompson.

The sides discussed the current state of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OECD, including the pace of implementation of the ongoing projects. In particular, the sides reviewed opportunities for development of economic integration and improvement of competitiveness of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the country.

The sides also discussed modern challenges in the global economy and joint responses to them.

