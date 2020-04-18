Media forum on 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality held in Ashgabat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted an international media forum by videoconference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

The forum participants included representatives of a number of ministries, departments, mass media of Turkmenistan, as well as foreign political scientists and journalists. The discussions focused on the importance of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and experience gained by the country over 25 years of neutrality.

The media forum foreign participants were briefed on the major milestones of the 25-year-old history of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, its key features and principles that have been translated and elaborated in the policies pursued by Ashgabat.

In general, the media forum participants emphasized that neutrality became ingrained in the minds of the people of Turkmenistan as a synonym for domestic stability, social solidarity and development. In international relations, neutrality stands as a symbol of cooperation between states on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutually beneficial partnership.

