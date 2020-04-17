Sports festival marking 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality held at “Ashgabat” stadium

The 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality was celebrated with various sporting activities at the stadium of the sports complex “Ashgabat” as part of the Month of Sports and Healthy Lifestyle, in which gymnasts, acrobats, kick boxers, wrestlers, fencers, soccer players and weightlifters demonstrated their skills.

Cycling events by members of the national team of Turkmenistan aroused great interest among spectators. The national cycling team will take part in the Track Cycling World Championship at the Olympic city of Ashgabat next year.

The sports festival aims to attract young people into sports clubs of Ashgabat to ensure that a healthy lifestyle becomes a standard way of life for new generations of citizens of Turkmenistan.

