Oguzkhan University of Engineering and Technology hosts international videoconference

The Oguzkhan University of Engineering and Technology hosted an international scientific and practical videoconference that connected the academic staff and students from Turkmenistan, Japan, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, and Vietnam through digital video communications.

As part of the video conference, students listened to lectures on relevant topics, including technologies for production of semiconductor electronic devices, use of nanomaterials in the energy sector, including those based on renewable energy sources, use of robotics in the field of environmental protection, addressing environmental problems, etc. According to experts, these projects and ideas can be upgraded and adapted for implementation in Turkmenistan.

Opportunities for development of innovative distance learning methods based on digital technologies were another important topic of discussion. The online video conference demonstrated a shared desire to strengthen and develop the academic interaction in this format.

