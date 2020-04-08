Turkmenistan celebrates World Health Day

Members of the government, heads of ministries, departments and public associations of Turkmenistan participated in public sports and recreational events at the sports facilities of the Olympic village of Ashgabat in celebration of World Health Day. The sports events participants played basketball, futsal, volleyball, table and tennis, etc.

Large-scale bicycle rides took place in Ashgabat and the administrative centers of the regions of Turkmenistan marking World Health Day. The bicycle ride in Ashgabat brought together some 3 500 people. According to event organizers, about 7 thousand people participated in bicycle rides in the country as a whole. At the same time, the regional programs of celebration of World Health Day included exhibition performances by athletes, competitions and friendly matches in various sports, competitions in national sports.

