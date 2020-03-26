Cotton sowing campaign begins in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has kicked off sowing of cotton, which is the most important crop of Turkmen agriculture.

The cotton sowing area has been increased to 620 thousand hectares this year. This decision was made taking into account the commissioning of new textile plants as well as the growing demand for cotton products in the domestic and foreign markets. This year, private producers of agro-products will be also engaged in cotton growing, as they were allocated plots for cotton sowing from the special fund of land for agricultural use.

More than 7600 tractors of various brands, over 1700 seeders, more than 5000 cotton cultivators and other equipment will be used in this year’s sowing campaign. The national target is to harvest 1250000 tons of cotton.

