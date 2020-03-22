President of Turkmenistan launches tree planting campaign in celebration of Nowruz

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov kick-started a spring tree planting campaign in celebration of International Day of Nowruz in Turkmenistan.

The campaign kick-starting ceremony took place in the Nowruz Valley near Ashgabat with participation of the leaders of the Mejlis (parliament), government, higher education establishments, mass media, administrations of Akhal province and the city of Ashgabat. The head of state planted a young juniper tree, thus giving a start to a new stage of tree planting. Others followed the Turkmen leader.

The tree planting campaign was held in all regions of the country. In the whole country, 1 million 604 thousand 200 trees have been planted. Other than planting new trees, special emphasis was placed on taking care of trees planted earlier.

