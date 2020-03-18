Forum of Turkmen entrepreneurs opens in Ashgabat

The exhibition and conference of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) started in Ashgabat. The event marks the 12th anniversary of establishment of the UIET.

The opening ceremony was attended by the government officials, leaders of parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as heads of ministries, departments, public associations, higher education establishments and mass media.

This year's business exhibition demonstrates the achievements and capacities of Turkmenistan’s entrepreneurs in all sectors of the national economy. Over 200 exhibitors presented their stands in the hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including private enterprises and business entities specializing in agribusiness, food and processing industries, construction, production of building materials and electrical equipment, IT technologies, as well as trade, tourism, education, transport and other fields.

Products manufactured by Turkmen businesses are very much popular not only in Turkmenistan but also abroad. The UIET Trading Houses in China, the UAE, Austria, as well as Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Afghanistan and China work to promote exports of products manufactured by Turkmenistan's entrepreneurs.

The tasks set for Turkmen businessmen in the Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2020-2025 were discussed during the conference in the afternoon. The conference participants heard the reports on the work of the UIET and its regional branches, exchanged views on pressing business issues, including those related to identification of the most promising areas for business, manufacturing import-substituting products and increasing exports of goods produced in Turkmenistan.

Winners of the UIET contest “Best Entrepreneur of the Year” in 13 nominations were announced as part of the forum.

