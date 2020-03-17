Russian-Turkmen chamber music concert held in Ashgabat

A concert by the Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, Rector of the St. Petersburg Conservatory Alexey Vasiliev (violoncello) and Honored Artist of Turkmenistan Vladimir Mkrtumov (piano) was held in Ashgabat

The concert by the honored artists of Russia and Turkmenistan was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan jointly with the Federal Agency “Rossotrudnichestvo” and the Russian Embassy in Ashgabat. The musicians performed compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven, Alfred Schnittke, Sergey Rachmaninoff, Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Answering questions from reporters after the concert, Alexey Vasiliev said he was impressed by the white marble city of Ashgabat and wonderful, friendly Ashgabat public. “I really enjoyed performing for them. And if I get another invitation to perform in Ashgabat, I will come with pleasure,” the musician said.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020