Turkmenistan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework

The Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations signed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025 at a ceremony in Ashgabat.

The event was attended by the government officials and representatives of the Mejlis (parliament), a number of ministries and departments, the Institute of State, Law and Democracy, as well as foreign embassies and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan.

The document aims to enhance interaction between Turkmenistan and the UN in various areas, including maintaining economic stability and growth, protecting the social rights of the population, improving the health care system and maintaining the ecological balance.

The ceremony participants emphasized the importance of the cooperation framework in the light of interaction between Turkmenistan and the UN in the interests of well-being and sustainable development at the regional and global level.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020