President of Turkmenistan views Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum

As part of his official visit to Baku, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov viewed the Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum.

The exhibition halls and funds of the museum boast more than 14 thousand exhibits, covering the period from the Bronze Age to the present day. They include rare and especially valuable carpets and rugs with national ornaments and scenes inherent in the regional carpet-weaving schools of Azerbaijan. In addition, the exhibition features jewelry, clothes, embroideries, modern filigree works of glass, wood, felt.

Like in Turkmenistan, carpet weaving in Azerbaijan dates back to ancient times, as evidenced by many archaeological explorations. In November 2010, the art of weaving Azerbaijani carpets was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The traditions of Turkmen carpet weaving were also included in this list in 2019.

After viewing the museum exhibits, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the similarity of the carpet weaving traditions of Turkmens and Azerbaijanis, the commonality of manufacturing techniques and compositional patterns, and at the same time, the unique features that prevailed over the centuries of development of this art.

