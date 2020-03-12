President of Turkmenistan pays tribute to late father and mother of President of Azerbaijan, visits Martyrs Memorial

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid tribute to the late national leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev. The head of state laid a wreath of flowers at the mausoleum - the resting place of the first president and outstanding political figure of Azerbaijan.

Then, the head of Turkmenistan paid tribute to the late mother of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, laying flowers at her resting place.

The Turkmen leader also visited the Martyrs Memorial. Paying tribute to the national heroes who defended freedom and independence of Azerbaijan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov laid a wreath of flowers at the memorial.

