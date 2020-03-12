President of Turkmenistan, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan hold talks

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is in Baku on an official visit, held talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The sides discussed the key areas and prospects of economic cooperation. They noted the great potential of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic field, creating the transport and communication corridors North-South and East-West, as well as ensuring long-term energy supplies in the Eurasian continent.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Ali Asadov also emphasized the great prospects of Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation in implementing joint projects in science, education, tourism and sports.

