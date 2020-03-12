Turkmen-Azeri summit talks held in Baku

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

Berdimuhamedov and Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting that was followed by the talks with participation of the two delegations in “Zagulba” Residence of the President of Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed issues of mutual interest related to regional and international politics, expansion of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, transport and energy sectors, as well as the cultural and humanitarian sphere. The sides paid special attention to the Caspian issues during the talks.

The sides emphasized that in the area of international energy cooperation Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are in favor of creating a balanced, multi-variant system of energy supplies to the European markets based on the diversification of routes, clear and transparent schemes of their operation, guarantee of reliability, security and due respect to multilateral interests.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to seriously consider the issue of establishing a Trading House of Turkmenistan in Baku and a Trading House of Azerbaijan in Ashgabat respectively with the view of increasing trade and economic cooperation.

The sides noted the efficient work of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani commission that offers a platform for exchange of views between representatives of the business communities and the government sectors of the two countries.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited Ilham Aliyev to attend festivities marking the 25th anniversary of the neutral status of Turkmenistan, including the international conference “Policy of Neutrality and its Importance in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” in Ashgabat in December this year.

The Turkmen leader also invited the President of Azerbaijan to visit Turkmenistan at a convenient time for him. The invitation was accepted with gratitude. The dates of the visit will be agreed through the diplomatic channels.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the entire Turkmen people on the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality to be celebrated this year. He emphasized that Turkmenistan’s neutrality is an effective, positive factor in ensuring stability and sustainable development in the region.

The talks finished with the ceremony of signing bilateral documents. The sides signed the agreements on cooperation in the field of television and radio broadcasting, in the field of migration, on mutual allocation of land for the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

The sides also signed the memoranda of understanding on cooperation in the field of librarianship, information and communication technologies, land inventory, state registration of real estate rights, management and privatization of state property, etc.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Ilham Aliyev signed a Joint Statement. At the end of the signing ceremony, the leaders of the two countries made statements for the mass media.

