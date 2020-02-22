President of Turkmenistan attends opening of main mosque of Lebap province

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to the city of Turkmenabat, which is the administrative center of Lebap province, where he participated in the opening of the region’s main mosque.

The mosque’s foundation stone was laid in June 2015 with participation of the head of state. It has now become a decoration of the city architecture. The new complex of buildings occupies an area of ​​5 hectares. They were erected using modern construction and finishing materials. The architectural complex also includes four minarets trimmed with original elements of decor. There is a prayer hall for 3 thousand people in the two-story mosque. It has also been fitted with a special structure for holding Sadaka (sacrificial meal), a hotel for pilgrims, a parking lot and other facilities.

At the opening ceremony, the Mufti of Turkmenistan recited a prayer for the welfare of the country, unity and solidarity of the people. Following the prayer, the Turkmen leader presented the new mosque with an Islamic relic - a canvas with the Kaaba inscription – that was sent to him from Mecca.

Sacred Teperrik - a blessing gift given to the head of state during his pilgrimage to the Muslim shrines of Saudi Arabia - was also exhibited in the mosque. From now on, the main regional mosque will provide the faithful of Lebap province with an opportunity to worship the Islamic relics.

