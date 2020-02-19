Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia discuss bilateral cooperation over phone

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin discussed over phone issues relating to bilateral cooperation.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Vladimir Putin on the new Russian government, wishing all its members successes in their activities in the name of progress and prosperity of the people of the Russian Federation. As the Turkmen leader noted, Turkmenistan pays special attention to enhancing the constructive dialogue with the Russian Federation.

In the course of the telephone conversation, the heads of the two states noted the significant potential for the further broadening of trade and economic partnership and increasing bilateral trade turnover that grew 2.6 times last year.

The interlocutors also emphasized that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and regular interaction between business structures play an important role in implementing the potential of the Turkmen-Russian cooperation. They also noted the importance of strengthening the humanitarian dialogue in education, science and culture.

Following the exchange of views on a number of topical regional and global issues, the interlocutors emphasized the commitment of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation to the constructive partnership through the UN and other international organizations with the view of ensuring universal peace, security and prosperity.

