Appeal to UN Secretary-General from international conference on 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality circulated as official document of UN General Assembly

The Appeal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from the participants of the international conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” was circulated as an official document of the UN General Assembly in the official languages ​​of the UN.

The conference celebrating the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality was held in Ashgabat in January this year. It was attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as representatives of international organizations, diplomats and journalists, who discussed the importance of a policy of neutrality in promoting peace, stability and security.

The Appeal to the UN Secretary General adopted on the results of the conference calls for closer multilateral cooperation in order to realize the goals and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, strengthen international peace and security and ensure economic, environmental, social and humanitarian development.

