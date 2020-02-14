President of Turkmenistan receives Governor of St. Petersburg

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, who arrived in Ashgabat at the head of the high-level delegation.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on topical issues relating to development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg. The sides stressed that partnership experience gained over the past years and its potential create the necessary prerequisites for enhancing bilateral relations. This is evidenced by St. Petersburg’s group of companies Vozrozhdenie that has implemented large-scale road construction projects in Turkmenistan.

The sides singled out the promising sectors for interaction, including industrialization of the country, energy, shipbuilding, transport, digitalization of the economy, as well as science and high technology. In this regard, Alexander Beglov noted the interest of St. Petersburg’s business community in strengthening their positions in the Turkmen market, enhancing investment activities and implementing joint projects.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg in the humanitarian field, in particular through education and training of qualified personnel, science and culture. Touching on this topic, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Alexander Beglov spoke in favor of the further deepening of fruitful relations in this area that would strengthen the bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

The sides also noted that in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory it is especially important to provide support to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and preserve the historical memory. In this regard, the guest emphasized that Turkmen soldiers were among the defenders of the city on the Neva.

Confirming their readiness to maintain active bilateral partnership in a wide range of areas, the head of state and his guest noted that such interaction meets the long-term mutual interests as well as the strategic course of interstate relations.

