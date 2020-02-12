President of Turkmenistan meets with members of national parliament

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with members of the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was also attended by the government officials, heads of ministries, departments, political parties, public associations and the mass media.

In his keynote speech, the head of state outlined the important tasks related to state building and improving the national legislation that members of parliament should address in 2020.

Particular emphasis was placed on introducing changes and amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan with the view of establishing a new bicameral parliament in the country. In this regard, according to the Turkmen leader, submitting the draft changes and amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan for nationwide discussion is one of the priorities.

The head of state noted the importance of humanizing Turkmenistan’s penalty system and changing the status from criminal to administrative of a number of offenses that do not pose a great danger to the state and society. In this regard, Berdimuhamedov issued instructions to draft a new version of the Criminal Code and the Arbitration Procedure Code of Turkmenistan as well as to draft and adopt the law “On Prevention of Crimes”.

In his speech, the head of state emphasized the importance of developing legal and regulatory instruments for democratization of society, protection of human rights and freedoms, promotion of digitalization of the economy, transport and communications sector, agriculture, and enhancing the effectiveness of attracting foreign investment.

