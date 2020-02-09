Representatives of Caspian states discuss scientific cooperation in Caspian Sea

The second meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian states finished in Ashgabat. The meeting discussed a draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of scientific research in the Caspian Sea.

The meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Institute of the Caspian Sea of Turkmenistan. The Ashgabat-initiated draft agreement aims to establish a legal framework for cooperation of the regional countries in the field of scientific research.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the incorporation of key provisions of international treaties into the agreement under discussion. Experts from the Caspian states presented their proposals for development of the legal framework on partnership in the field of scientific work in the Caspian Sea, including monitoring and analysis of natural and man-made factors.

