Turkmenhaly State Association established in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has established Turkmenhaly (Turkmen Carpet) State Association. According to the Ashgabat correspondent of Turkmenistan.ru, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at an enlarged government meeting on the results of 2019.

The document orders that supervision of Turkmen Carpet Production Association of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan should be assigned to the government and renamed into Turkmen Carpet State Association.

By the presidential decree, Ogulhadzhat Ishangulyeva has been appointed Chairwoman of the new state association and relieved of her post as Deputy Minister of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan.

According to the decree by the President of Turkmenistan, this measure is designed to ensure proper organization of manufacturing Turkmen carpet products and increasing their exports.

