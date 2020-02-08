Serdar Berdimuhamedov appointed Minister of Industry and Construction of Turkmenistan

Chairing an enlarged government meeting on the results of 2019, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Turkmenistan.

The document orders the abolition of the Ministry of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan and its agency “Turkmen Industry” and the establishment in their stead of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Turkmenistan.

The new ministry is the successor of the abolished ministry and its agency. In addition, the presidential decree orders that supervision of the agencies under the abolished ministry, such as Turkmen Railways, Turkmen Communications, Turkmen Airlines and Turkmen Sea and River Shipping Company should be assigned to the government of the country.

The President of Turkmenistan also appointed Serdar Berdimuhamedov Minister of Industry and Construction of Turkmenistan and relieved him of the post of Khyakim (governor) of Akhal province.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020