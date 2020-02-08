President of Turkmenistan reshuffles his cabinet

Chairing an enlarged government meeting on the results of 2019, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made appointments in the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

By the presidential decree, Gochmyrat Myradov has been relieved of his post as Deputy Prime Minister for economic issues due to his transfer to another job. He has been replaced with Gadyrgeldi Mushikov, previously Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan. Durdyly Durdylyev, previously deputy head of the Supreme Control Chamber, has been appointed new head of this organization.

Charymyrat Purchchekov has been appointed Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan and relieved of his post as Deputy Prime Minister. Shamuhammet Durdylyev, former mayor of Ashgabat, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the electric power engineering, construction and industry.

Batyr Bazarov has been relieved of his post as Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan due to his transfer to another job. He has been replaced with Ezizgeldi Annamuhammedov, who served as deputy head of this ministry.

Soenchnazar Selimov has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan. He was replaced with Rakhym Gandymov, who previously held the post of deputy head of this ministry. Takhyrberdi Durkhanov has been relieved of the post of Minister of Industry and Communication in connection with the abolition of this ministry.

By the presidential decrees, Guichgeldi Baygeldiev, former Deputy Chairman of Turkmenneft State Concern, has been appointed Chairman of this organization. Guizgeldi Baijanov has been appointed Chairman of the State Committee for Water Management.

