Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan attends C5+1 meeting in Tashkent

The Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Tashkent. The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as foreign ministers Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi of Kazakhstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyzstan and Sirojiddin Mukhriddin of Tajikistan.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues in the political, economic and cultural-educational spheres. In particular, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in the areas of border management, trade, energy and transport.

Special attention was paid to Afghan issues. In this regard, the Turkmen side informed the meeting participants of the progress in constructing the TAPI gas pipeline, a power transmission line and fiber-optic communication line along the route Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan and railways from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

In conclusion, the meeting participants adopted the Joint Statement of the Ministerial Meeting in the “C5 + 1” format.

As part of the talks, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the US Secretary of State. The sides discussed a number of topical issues relating to bilateral cooperation, as well as regional topics of mutual interest.

