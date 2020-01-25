Agreement on construction of power transmission line Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan signed in Ashgabat

The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and TAPP-500 Power Transmission Line FZE company signed an agreement in Ashgabat on cooperation in construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line.

Under the document, the first stage of the project provides for construction of a 220 kW power transmission line to the Turkmen-Afghan border along the route from the Mary Hydropower station to the Afghan city of Herat. The implementation of this agreement will increase exports of Turkmen electricity and create prerequisites for establishment of the power engineering industry in Afghanistan.

TAPP-500 Power Transmission Line FZE is a subsidiary of Çalyk Holding, which is a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan in developing its power engineering industry.

