Turkmenistan launches website dedicated to 25th anniversary of neutrality

Turkmenistan has launched a website of the International Conference “Policy of Neutrality and its Importance in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development”, which is scheduled for 11-12 December 2020 in Ashgabat.

The official online resource of the upcoming high-level forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality has been developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. It is available in Turkmen, English and Russian languages,

The www.neutrality.gov.tm website provides specifics about the international forum, its program of work, as well as general information about priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and development strategy.

Interested stakeholders can apply for registration online through the website by filling out a registration form and receiving approval after processing of personal data.

Other than a news feed, there is also a photo gallery presenting visual information on the events in the country's international life and an archive of publications. One can also open a “personal webpage” on the website and get feedback by means of electronic messages, questions, requests, recommendations and suggestions to the conference organizing committee.

A suitable structure and modern design of the new website make browsing very easy and convenient.

