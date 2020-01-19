Russian pilot-cosmonaut meets with schoolchildren in Ashgabat

Russian cosmonaut and hero of Russia Yuri Baturin visited the Turkmen-Russian school named after Pushkin in Ashgabat. As part of his trip to Ashgabat that was organized by the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan, Baturin attended the inauguration of a photo and book exhibition dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the USSR cosmonauts and donated some items related to the activities of the hero of Russia and Turkmenistan, pilot-cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, to the school museum.

Yuri Baturin also delivered a lecture at the school assembly hall on the history of development and prospects of space exploration and answered questions from schoolchildren. On behalf of the school, the Russian pilot-cosmonaut was presented with a set of festive clothes of a Turkmen elder consisting of a white cap and a red robe.

