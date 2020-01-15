President of Turkmenistan attends international conference on 25th anniversary of Turkmen neutrality

An international conference titled “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” was held in Ashgabat ahead of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality later in 2020. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the grand opening of the conference.

The forum brought together top officials and representatives of the Government of Turkmenistan, regional heads of international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, EU, World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank, as well as heads of the diplomatic corps accredited in Ashgabat, local and foreign mass media.

In his opening speech at the conference, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan opted for a development model that is called positive neutrality and formulated its fundamental provisions, including peacefulness, non-interference in the affairs of other states, respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-participation in international military organizations and treaties. The head of state also emphasized that Turkmenistan remains a reliable ally and effective partner of the UN in maintaining political stability in the region, developing good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation.

The forum was also attended by the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia German, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat Natalia Drozd, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan Lubomyr Frebort and others.

Speaking at the conference, they noted the unique nature of Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality that is aimed at achieving global goals on maintaining stability, economic growth and security exclusively through peaceful means and coordinated actions of the international community.

Later, the international conference “Turkmenistan and International Organizations: Cooperation for Peace and Development” reconvened for plenary meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the conference, the UN agencies and a number of departments of Turkmenistan signed the Annual Work Plans for 2020.

In conclusion, the conference participants adopted a statement addressed to the UN Secretary General António Guterres. In particular, the statement urges to continue the comprehensive support for UN cooperation with neutral states to make greater use of the principles of neutrality and preventive diplomacy in ensuring international security and sustainable development.

