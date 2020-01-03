Schoolchildren of Turkmenistan begin their winter holidays

A winter holiday season has officially kicked off in Turkmenistan with a traditional ceremony of sending schoolchildren off to the country's health centers. The ceremony was held in front of the Palace of Children and Youth in Ashgabat.

Schoolchildren were seen off by parents, teachers, as well as the art groups under the Palace’s studios, who performed New Year's concert pieces. Then, a string of well-decorated buses set off for health resorts located in Geokdere (Green Gorge) and other resort places of the country, where schoolchildren will be warmly welcomed and engaged in a series of interesting events as part of their winter holidays. A special program has been prepared for them, including sports competitions, art contests, meetings with artists, excursions to museums and theaters, stage performances, literary readings and much more. Vacationing children will be also taken on excursions to the cultural and entertainment center “Alem” (Universe), the amusement park “Ashgabat” and other attractions of the capital city.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020