Turkmen parliament places Year 2020 under national motto “Turkmenistan - Homeland of Neutrality”

The Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan passed a resolution placing the year of 2020 under the motto “Turkmenistan - Homeland of Neutrality” in support of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s initiative.

The document was adopted with the view of promoting projects and programs that aim to strengthen the prosperity and economic power of the country, improve living conditions of the people, explain the essence of transformations, domestic and foreign policies and international initiatives of the country, as well as to mark the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's status of permanent neutrality.

The resolution stresses that 12 December 1995 is a significant date in the history of Turkmenistan, and the neutral status of the state was twice recognized by the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly. The parliamentary resolution also notes that the UN General Assembly declared December 12 International Day of Neutrality at Ashgabat’s initiative.

