Winner of Star of the Year music contest announced in Ashgabat

The finals of Star of the Year 2019 music contest among young performers that was held in Ashgabat became a remarkable event in the program of the New Year celebration in Turkmenistan.

Ten young singers qualified to the final stage of the art contest that consisted of several round. They were selected in the qualification rounds by the majority of vote casted by TV viewers and radio listeners.

In the final concert, the contestants performed two songs, one of which had to be sung without musical accompaniment to enable the reputable jury to fully appreciate the vocal range of each contestant.

The music contest continued for several hours. Young but already popular singer Azat Donmezov, who is the 5th year student at the Turkmen State Institute of Culture, was named the winner of this art marathon and holder of the title of Star of the Year 2019. He was awarded the Star of the Year challenge cup and a special prize.

The annual Star of the Year contest is run by the Central Council of the Magtymguly Youth Organization, the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan. The contest aims to find and support young talents.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019