Turkmenistan’s main New Year tree lit up in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan’s main New Year tree lighting ceremony was held in the square in front of the cultural and entertainment center “Alem” (Universe) in Ashgabat.

A colorful New Year show was prepared for children this year. The show’s lead characters included Ayaz Baba (Santa Claus), Garpamyk (Snow Maiden) and other fairy-tale characters, who sailed across the Caspian Sea, flew on an airplane, traveled by rail and across the whole country to the main New Year tree that was installed in white marble Ashgabat. The show brought together thousands of Ashgabat residents and guests, folklore and dance groups, circus and theater artists in carnival costumes, characters of favorite fairy tales.

Ayaz Baba and his companions took part in the festive New Year show around the green beauty. They were joined by the theatrical groups of Ashgabat, young artists, as well as popular pop singers who greeted the guests with New Year songs. The show culminated in the lighting of the New Year tree by the wave of Ayaz Baba’s magic wand.

At the same moment, all other New Year trees installed in the main squares of cities and villages of Turkmenistan were lit up, followed by colorful performances.

The show at the main New Year tree of the country finished with a festive concert.

