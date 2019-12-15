Narcotic drugs and smuggled cigarettes destroyed in Turkmenistan

Narcotic drugs and smuggled tobacco products seized by law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan during special operations were destroyed near Ashgabat.

The action was organized by the government and the State Coordination Commission on Drug Abuse under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. It was attended by representatives of public associations, foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, the mass media, elders and youth. The participants were able to view the narcotic drugs, counterfeit tobacco and pharmaceutical products seized since the last year’s action. By tradition, the entire process of burning was supervised by law enforcement officers and authorized experts.

